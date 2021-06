Fresh off the release of his project Sin City, Ski Mask The Slump God premieres the official video for his track “Admit It”. Directed by The Roc and Egg. Inspired by neo-noir, Ski Mask gets involvled in corruptions, murder, shootouts, drugs, and more. Featuring cameos by DJ Scheme, Johnny Dang and Brian Emond.

Watch the “Admit It” video below.