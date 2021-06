RZA will return as his alter ego, Bobby Digital with a new album titled RZA vs. Bobby Digital, which is set to drop on August 6th. Here is the second single, “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater”. Produced by DJ Scratch. RZA had this to say about the record:

“Looking for something new to vibe to? Well, you’re in luck! Hope you’re ready, cause we’re bringing back that gritty, mean mugging hip hop.”

You can stream “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” below.