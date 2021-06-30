Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Park, Ice & Ish (Episode 451) “King Size”

In this episode:

Joe kicks this episode off by explaining to Ish the importance of having a king sized mattress compared to a queen, which leads to a debate on if mattress size has an affect on your relationships. Shortly after, Joe then apologizes to Ish for downplaying his nephew who is projected to make the NBA and wanted by the Knicks (19:30). The guys also recap the latest Verzuz performance between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy (25:35), hypothesize a battle featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim (43:00), and who would match up best against DJ Drama (53:10). Also, a recap of the BET Awards (1:06:50), an update on the Miami building that collapsed this past week (1:41:45), Scottie Pippen claiming Phil Jackson is a racist (1:56:30) and MORE! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jovanie – “Mil on That” Ice | CoachDaGhost – “Eternal Life” Parks | Evidence – “All Of That Said” (Ft. Boldy James) Ish | Eric Roberson – “LESSONS”

