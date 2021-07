Statik Selektah and Termanology aka1982 will drop their latest collab album, 1982: The Summer EP, on July 4th. Here is the project’s first single/video, “Stay Fly” featuring Bun B. Statik had this to say about the visual:

“We shot this out in Vegas at the grand opening of the worlds biggest sneaker store, Urban Necessities”.

Watch the “Stay Fly” video below.