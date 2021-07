Bino Rideaux and Blxst will be releasing a new joint album titled Sixtape 2 on July 16th. They premiere the official video for the first single, “Movie”. In the visual, the play Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre in the hood movie classic, The Wash, as Bino and Blxst are the two newest employees at LA’s All Washed Up Car Wash.

Watch the “Movie” video below.