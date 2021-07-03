Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 452) “Pots and Pans”



In this episode:

Joe ensure’s that Ice and Ish walk back their takes on the Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat Verzuz after it took place this past week and the guys discuss their favorite moments (9:55). The guys also discuss Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the Olympics and how todays athlete’s amplify the conversation regarding mental health (42:55), new music from Brent Faiyaz and Drake which include a lyric breakdown (1:07:45), Chris Paul appearing in his first NBA Finals (1:33:05) and more on this 4th of July weekend episode! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Snoh Aalegra – “Toronto” Ice | STILLTRU – “In My Head” (Ft. Mal Mero) Parks | Biz Markie – “Biz is Goin Off” Ish | Frank Zones – “Die Today”