Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 268) w/ Miss Jones

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the one and only Miss Jones!

One of radio’s most controversial personalities Miss Jones is most notably known for hosting Hot 97’s Morning Radio, and has interviewed hip-hop’s iconic figures.

In this episode, she shares stories of her career and the monumental moments she’s been through.

Stories of the historic feud between Nas & JAY Z, working with the legendary Ron G, the passing of Aaliyah, 9/11, “Tsunami Song”, Wendy Williams and the morning show battle between her and Star (of Star and Buc Wild).

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!

In this episode. we are also joined by DJ G Money

