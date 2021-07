After catching a buzz in 2017 with his project PORCH album, Atlanta’s GRIP has continued to build his buzz with three more noteworthy projects including 2019’s Snubnose and 2020’s HALO and PROBOSCIDEA. He has now signed a deal with Eminem and Shady Records and is gearing up to release his major label debut and delivers his new single, “Gutter”. featuring WARA. Produced by AHYES.

Watch the “Gutter” video below.