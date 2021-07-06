New Music: Vince Staples – ARE YOU WITH THAT?

Vince Staples will release his third album Vince Staples by Vince Staples on July 9th. He told Zane Lowe about the project stating:

“I was having a lot of conversations with a lot of people around me, and people always say, ‘Oh, you used to always say these stories and this and that, and I don’t notice much about these specific things. Why don’t you put it into the music?’. And it’ll be stuff that has been in songs for years. And then I realize the backdrop wasn’t right for certain things I was saying or vice versa. So I feel like this is kind of very descript and distinct on kind of where… not just where I come from, it’s not a bunch of glory stories or things like that, I guess it’s just more personal.”

Here is Vince’s second offering from the project titled “ARE YOU WITH THAT?”.





