Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Park, Ice & Ish (Episode 453) “Willful Stubbornness”

In this episode:

After an eventful weekend which saw Joe Budden’s name trending on social media, Joe returns to the pod to respond to a couple of people. Starting with Cardi B and her response to a fan stating she won’t be releasing an album in the foreseeable future (17:30) and addressing Alex Jones after he went on a vile rant aimed at Joe (23:40). ESPN’s Rachel Nichols also found herself in the news cycle after leaked audio was released of her claiming she was not in favor of changing her hosting duty’s at the expense of Maria Taylor (57:10), Lil Uzi Vert break dances at a party after an altercation with Saint JHN and his ex (1:32:00), NBA Playoff predictions and MORE! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Floetry – “Butterflies” Ice | BigWalkDog – “1382” Parks | RJ Payne – “Wes Craven’s Leatherface” Ish | Yalee – “God Stay”