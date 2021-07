Ant Clemons was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2021 Grammys with his debut project, Happy 2 Be Here. He returns with a new single titled “Section” featuring Kehlani.

Ant also announced his Happy 2 Be Here tour, which begins on July 29th at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and continues through October 19th in Los Angeles.

You can stream “Section” below and purchase tickets for the Happy 2 Be Here tour now on AntClemons.com.