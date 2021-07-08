New Music: Glasses Malone, The Game & Kurupt – Gangsta Boogie



Glasses Malone links with The Game and Kurupt for a new collab titled “Gangsta Boogie”. Glasses and The Game kick off the gangster party and Kurupt keeps it hype on the hook. Off of Glasses Malone upcoming project Glasshouse (The Prequel). Glasses Malone tells Complex:

“’Gangsta Boogie’ is the soundtrack to getting back outside. Let’s get out of this pandemic with some West Coast flavor. And who better than Glasses, Game, and Kurupt to bring you back to the palm trees with this summer anthem”.

You can stream “Gangsta Boogie” below.