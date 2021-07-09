Album Stream: Styles P – Ghosting

Styles P gives fans his new solo album titled, Ghosting. He had this to say about the project:

“To concern myself with petty things like making album of the year wouldn’t fit my character. That is for mere mortals… *laughing emoji* I’M A FUXN GHOST! I’m here to give you bars that last a life time! -180/+180 lyrical Jedi energy.”

Ghosting features 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Dyce Payne, Noah Styles, ItsTheReal, and more.

You can stream Ghosting in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



