New Music: BIA ft. Nicki Minaj – Whole Lotta Money (Remix)

Last night, Nicki Minaj and BIA had an IG Live session describing how they met. Nikki stated: “I kept on saying I love this song. I go into who did the song, and I was just gonna DM [BIA] and say ‘Yo, I love your song, keep doing your thing.’ I open her DM, and I see that [BIA] had been DM’ing me for three years”. Nikki invited BIA to her studio for a few days and she joined her on the “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”. The two go back and forth in the updated version of the hit single.

