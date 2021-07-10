Album Stream: IDK – USEE4YOURSELF



Two years after releasing his debut album, Is He Real?, Maryland’s IDK drops off his sophomore album, USEE4YOURSELF. He had this to say about the project:

“My album USEE4YOURSELF is about the lack of love in my household, leading to the want for love in my friendships and in women, which turned into the misuse of love with my relationships.This is the result of toxic masculinity instilled in my mind at an early age.”

USEE4YOURSELF featuring 17 new records and guest appearances by Offset, Young Thug, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn, Slick Rick, T-Pain, Lucky Daye, SiR, Swae Lee, Rico Nasty, and Sevyn Streeter. There are also uncredited spoken appearances from Mike Tyson and the late DMX.

You can stream USEE4YOURSELF in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



