Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 454) “Mask That Thang Up”



In this episode:

The boy strikes again! Drake appears to be spotted on a date at Dodger's Stadium which sends the internet in a frenzy. Joe and the guys debate if this is apart of a rollout or was Drake and his date caught slipping (15:50). Snoh Aalegra returns with her new album; compelling Joe to share his love for her music and showing appreciation for the current songstresses in R&B (33:45), including a Mariah the Scientist lyric breakdown (45:10). Juvenile and Mannie Fresh encourage people to get vaccinated by remaking a classic song (59:15) and Wale taking a break from social media due to health concerns (1:32:10). Also, the crew discuss if Wendy Williams 'run' as a prominent TV host is over (1:41:45), the NBA Finals (1:47:50) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Mariah The Scientist – “Revenge” Ice | Big Moochie Grape – “Anthony Davis” Parks | Styles P – “Fade Away” (Ft. Yemi Sauce) Ish | Chris Classic – “5 Carats For Tyanna”