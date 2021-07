Rapsody drops off her contribution to Femme it Forward’s compilation, Big Femme Energy Vol. 1 titled “Iconic”. Rap kicks her empowering bars referencing her peers including Mary J. Blige, Gucci Mane, and more.

Big Femme Energy Vol. 1 features 11 new tracks from Tierra Whack, Kiana Lede, Baby Rose, and more.

You can stream “Iconic” below.