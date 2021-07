Post Malone returns with his first single/video of 2021 titled “Motley Crew”. Produced by D.A. Got That Dope. Directed by Cole Bennett. Post vibes in the triumphant record about his accomplishments and celebrates with his crew. In the clip, he hits race track as a NASCAR driver before winning the trophy. Featuring cameos Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, Tyga, and more.

Watch the “Motley Crew” video below.