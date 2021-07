Alabama’s Yung Bleu links up with Big Sean for a new record titled “Way More Close (Stuck In The Box)”. Produced by Nate Rhoads. Off of his upcoming project Moon Boy, which drops July 23rd. In the record, Bleu sings for his love interest with his infectious vocals, while Sean speaks to his lady with his playa verse.

You can stream “Way More Close (Stuck In The Box)”