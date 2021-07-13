Music Video: Aminé & Lil Tecca – Gametime

On July 16th, the film Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters and HBO Max. The latest single from the soundtrack is titled “Gametime” by Lil Tecca and Aminé. Here is the official video, which is a collaboration between Republic Records, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Xbox, inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, which will be available free-to-play through the Microsoft Store on Xbox starting July 15th. Tecca had this to say about the visual

“Ten years ago if you told me I’d be in an Xbox game with the G.O.A.T. himself, I wouldn’t believe it. This is the biggest dream come true, and I’m so thankful Bron, Xbox, and Space Jam: A New Legacy invited me to the party.”

Watch the “Gametime” video below.