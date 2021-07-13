Music Video: Vince Staples – ARE YOU WITH THAT?

Vince Staples has been receiving a lot of credit for hi new self-titled album. He returns with the official video for the album’s opener, “ARE YOU WITH THAT?“. He had this to say about the project

“This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

“ARE YOU WITH THAT?“ is directed by Jack Begert and the video features Vince running by various Vinces, before getting hit by a car and then he burying himself.

Watch the “ARE YOU WITH THAT?“ video below.