New Music: Whatson ft. Conway the Machine, M-Dot & Nutso – Neck Tie

German producer Whatson calls on long time collaborator M-Dot, Nutso and Griselda’s Conway the Machine for a new collab titled “Neck Tie”. The three spittas trade hard bars over Whatson’s gritty production.

You can stream “Neck Tie” below.



<a href="https://m-dotboston.bandcamp.com/album/neck-tie-ft-conway-the-machine-m-dot-nutso-prod-by-whatson">Neck Tie ft. Conway the Machine, M-Dot & Nutso prod. by Whatson by M-Dot</a>



