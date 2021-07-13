New Music: Whatson ft. Conway the Machine, M-Dot & Nutso – Neck Tie

By cyclone
0

German producer Whatson calls on long time collaborator M-Dot, Nutso and Griselda’s Conway the Machine for a new collab titled “Neck Tie”. The three spittas trade hard bars over Whatson’s gritty production.

You can stream “Neck Tie” below.



