Atmosphere will release their new project WORD? on October 8th via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The album will feature guest appearances by the late MF DOOM, Evidence, Aesop Rock, Sa-Roc, Lateef the Truthspeaker, Nikki Jean, and more.

Atmosphere also released a “maxi-single” titled WORD? Side A, which features four tracks from the album: “Fleetwood”, “Something”, “Crumbs”, and “Woes”, which is the first single. They also premiere the official video for “Woes”, which you can watch below.