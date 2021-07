A little over a year after his tragic passing, Pop Smoke’s team drops off his second posthumous album, FAITH. Featuring 20 new songs and guest appearances by Pharrell, Kanye West, Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi, Takeoff, Future, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Quavo, Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, and more.

