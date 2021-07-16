Music Video: Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side



Normani teams up with Cardi B, for her first single in two years titled “Wild Side”, which features samples Aaliyah’s hit single “One In A Million”. She also premieres the official video. Directed by Tanu Muino. She had this to say about the record:

“I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time. She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”

Watch the “Wild Side” video below.