Davido spoils the ladies on his latest visual from hiss project A Better Time. This one is for “Shopping Spree” featuring Chris Brown and Young Thug. In the high school-inspired video, Davido macks the girls in the hallway and on campus. Young Thug paints his love interest in art class, while Chris gets busy in the auditorium and at a party.

Watch the “Shopping Spree” video below.