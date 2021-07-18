Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 270) w/ Scarface

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend himself, Scarface!

Your favorite rappers, favorite rapper, Mr. Scarface aka Facemob aka Brad Jordan shares his journey in hip hop!

Face receives is flowers from us and his peers as we receive calls from Bun B, LL

Cool J, DJ Khaled, Ice- T, Big Daddy Kane, E-40, T.I., Gillie Da Kid and much more!

Scarface shares stories of 2Pac, DMX, his time as President of Def Jam South and creating some of hip-hop’s most iconic music.

Brad Jordan also talks politics and shares interest & insight on a future political career.