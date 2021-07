Kodak Black takes a trip to the hood in his new video, “Senseless”. This is his first release since his Happy Birthday Kodak EP. In the clip, Kodak gets busy in the Golden Acres housing projects in Pompano Beach, FL along with his Sniper Gang crew. The hang out the locals, sip lean, snag a few baddies and show off their exotic cars.

You can watch the “Senseless” video below.