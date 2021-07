Following the release of her project, Respect The Writer 2, Rocky Badd lets us know how she’s feelin’ with her latest song/visual. In the clip directed by Stone Wall, Rocky hits the block in Detroit with a few of the homies to kick some introspective bars. She had this to say to the fans:

“Back On My Music Shit, S/O To My Hardbodies For Thuggin’ It Out With Me This Far.”

Watch the “How I’m Feelin'” video below.