New Music: Homeboy Sandman & Aesop Rock – Lice Team, Baby

Homeboy Sandman will release a new project called Anjelitu on August 6th. The project will be produced in its entirety by Aesop Rock. Sandman had this to say about the project:

“The EP showcases the dualistic/duelistic nature of my life. As I wrote half of these songs when my energy was going in the wrong direction, while writing the other half when my energy was headed in the right direction. The title refers to my family calling me ‘Angelito’ (Little Angel), and the taijitu symbol for yin and yang.”

You can stream their new record “Lice Team, Baby.” below.