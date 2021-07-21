Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 456) “Good Artists Borrow, Great Artists Steal”

In this episode:

After taking an episode off this past weekend, Joe and the guys return and Parks shares his experience celebrating his bachelor party festivities (17:50). The world lost a true Hip Hop icon as Biz Markie transitioned at age 57, the crew reflects on his impact and reads a word from Quest Love (28:20). Also, Joe discovers the involvement Henry Ford had in the creation of airplanes (43:20), he then highlights the evolution of Kanye West while also addressing Justin Laboy’s antics on social media (54:20). The guys give a recap on Pop Smoke’s latest album (1:19:05), Joe explains why getting off hate isn’t really hate, a Space Jam review (2:03:25) and crew debates who won at the latest URL event (Arsenal vs Real Sikh) (2:09:50). Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Normani – “Wild Side” (Ft. Cardi B) Ice | Paris Price – “Killing Me Slowly” (Ft. Chris Patrick & Dende) Parks | Rasheed Chappell – “Seance” Ish | EST Gee – “Capitol 1”

