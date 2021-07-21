Conway the Machine – God Don’t Make Mistakes (Tracklist)

Conway The Machine stays working. He took to his Instagram to reveal the tentative tracklist to his upcoming Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, which will be his third project of the year. The 12-track album will feature guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny, Westside Gunn, T.I., Jill Scott, JaeSkeese, 7xve, and more. Also featuring production by The Alchemist, Daringer, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Hit-Boy, Bink! and Cosmo.

Check out the full tracklist below.

Lock Load (prod. Daringer) Tear Gas ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross (prod. Cosmo) Piano Love (prod. The Alchemist) Drumwork ft. Jae Skeese & 7xve (prod. Daringer) Wild Chapters ft. T.I. & Novel (prod. Hit-Boy) Guilty (prod. Bink!) John Woo Flick ft. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn (prod. Daringer) Stress ft. Wallo (prod. Daringer) So Much More (prod. J.U.S.T.I.C.E League) Chanel Pearls ft. Jill Scott (prod. Cosmo) Babas ft. Keisha Plum (prod. Daringer) GDMM ft.. Annette Price (prod. The Alchemist)