Kanye West will be releasing his tenth album, DONDA, and his collab with Lil Nas X, “Industry Baby”, on July 23rd. He also appears to be launching his YZY SND imprint a well. The very first release from said imprint in from Abstract Mindstate, which consists of Chicago natives E.P Da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre. They will release their album Dreams Still Inspire on August 6th. Here is their first single “A Wise Tale”. Produced by Kanye West.