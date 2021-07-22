Music Video: Belly ft. The Weeknd & Young Thug – Better Believe

Belly will be releasing his new album See You Next Wednesday soon. He gets an assist from Young Thug and The Weeknd for his hi new single/video “Better Believe”. Directed by Christian Breslauer. Belly says about the record:

“It’s a family affair. That’s my brothers right there. When I make music and I collaborate, I feel like the best collaborations happen with people that you actually have chemistry with in real life and really with in real life. And I think with Thug and Abel, obviously, you know, it’s just natural.”

You can watch “Better Believe” the video below.