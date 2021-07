After dropping Se7en last month, Ransom returns with his second project of the year. This time around he links with Big Ghost LTD for a joint project titled Heavy is The Head. Featuring ten new records, mixed by Parks and featuring guest appearances by Rome Streetz, RJ Payne, Vinnie Paz, Mickey Factz, Ill Bill, Lou From Paradise, and J. Arrr.

You can stream Heavy is The Head below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.