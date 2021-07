Lil Nas X premieres his highly anticipated new single “INDUSTRY BABY” featuring Jack Harlow and produced by Kanye West and Take A Daytrip. Lil Nas says this about the record:

“I’m pretty much finished with the album. But you know, I pushed the album back from where I was originally going to drop it because of that fact that I want to give these singles some more time to breathe.”

You can watch the “INDUSTRY BABY” video below.