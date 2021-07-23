New Music: Brady Watt, Westside Gunn & DJ Premier – The Narcissist

Brady Watt links up with Westside Gunn and DJ Premier for a new collab titled “The Narcissist”. Brad had this to say about the record:

“I cooked up this composition how I usually do, just jamming in the studio. DJ Premier deemed it worthy enough to send to the one and only, Westside Gunn, who is and has been my favorite artist out for a minute now. Preem reached out to Gunn and he laced two verses and the hook same night. I couldn’t even believe it. At first, I intended it to be a drumless joint (in Griselda fashion), but Preem insisted he put drums on it AND a classic scratch hook using vocals from none other than Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine. This song really manifested itself, and I’m honored to have my name next to these titans.”

You can stream “The Narcissist” below.





