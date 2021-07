Isaiah Rashad is set to drop his album The House Is Burning on July 30th. He premieres the visual for his new single “Wat U Sed” featuring Doechii and Kal Banx. Over the laid back instrumental, Isaiah hits the jacuzzi during a pool party at a plush mansion. Kal Banx steps on the scene mingling with a gang of bikini wearing women and Doechii later join.

Watch the “Wat U Sed” video below.