Following the release of his new album Moon Boy, Yung Bleu croons to the “Ghetto Love Birds” in his new video featuring A Boogie. In the visual, Bleu sings a hood love tale while birds guide him through his journey. A Boogie shows up in the midst of sandy twisters, while Yung Bleu cruises with his lady and gets pulled over by police and the the couple gets lifted into outer space.

Watch the “Ghetto Love Birds” video below.