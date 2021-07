Rick Hyde just announced his new album Plates 2, which drops August 20th. Here is his latest visual with his B$F compadre Heem titled “Hustler’s Prayer”. Featuring cameos by Benny The Butcher. Directed by offJimmer. In the clip the two hang out from the projects to SoHo, cruising the city, working in the studio, and sip champagne along the New York skyline.

Watch the “Hustler’s Prayer” video below.