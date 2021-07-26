Album Stream: Chiiild – Hope For Sale

Chiiild aka the duo of Montreal-bred, LA-based Yoni Ayal and Pierre-Luc Rioux drop off their debut full-length album, Hope For Sale. Ayal speaks about the project with Apple Music stating:

“Musically, it’s about chasing a certain feeling that you had when growing up. didn’t realize how much nostalgia was a part of my palette. I wanted this record to reflect this moment. If you listen to this record and remember this time, I feel like I’ve done my job. And when I listen to this record in 10 years, I’m going to remember this moment and it’s going to be a special experience for myself. And I hope it is for everyone else.”

Hope For Sale features 11 new songs and guest appearances by Mahalia & Jensen McRae.

You can stream Hope For Sale in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



