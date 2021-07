Looks like the emcees IG Live’s have sparked another beef. First Royce 5’9″ & Lupe Fiasco traded diss records and now Royce told Mickey Factz to prove himself. The challenge has led to Mickey dropping a new AWSME J-produced Royce diss titled “WRAiTH”. In the diss, he goes in on Royce and then borrows RJ Payne & Ransom’s styles to dig a little deeper.

Check out “WRAiTH (Royce 5’9″ Diss)” below.