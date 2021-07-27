Video: Young Thug – NPR Tiny Desk Concert

During his performance at Rolling Loud Miami, Young Thug revealed that he would releasing a rock-influenced album titled PUNK. He make an appearance on NPR Tiny Desk Concert and during his set, he debuts new songs from his upcoming project project. He hit the stage backed by the band Damnage Gooods and drummer Travis Barker, Thugga performs his tracks “Die Slow”, “Droppin Jewels”, “Hate The Game”, and “Tick Tock,” and a rock version of his record “Ski”. PUNK is set to hit stores on October 15th.

Watch the NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance below.