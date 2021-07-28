Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 458) “Think Further”

Rolling Loud stole the headlines this past weekend as the top artists gave memorable performances and a ton of newsworthy moments to discuss (11:40). But before diving into the headliners, Joe gives encouragement to artists who may not have been invited to the festival to perform, which inspires Ish to give Joe his flowers for his intense work ethic (27:40). They then shift their focus to discuss DaBaby’s distasteful comments on-stage and his decision to bring Tory Lanez out as a guest during his set (44:00). Joe speculates the recent moves of Kanye West and how he believes it correlates to Drake (1:09:55), Royce da 5’9 and Lupe Fiasco exchange diss songs (1:33:20) and a brief recap of the Olympics (1:52:40) and MORE! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Ycee – “Juice” (feat. Maleek Berry) Ice | Bizzy Banks – “Genesis” Parks | Ransom & Big Ghost Ltd – “All the Kings Men” (feat. Mickey Factz & J.Arrr) Ish | Styles P – “Time Traveler”