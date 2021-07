Masego continues to rise as he gives fans the visual for his “Mystery Lady (Sego’s Remix)”. Off of his Studying Abroad: Extended Stay project. Directed by Doug Bernardt, who was recently awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Entertainment for Music for the short film Bluesman. In the video, Masego journeys through the streets, alleys and courtyards and runs into dance partners in each way with the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

Watch the “Mystery Lady (Sego’s Remix)” video below.