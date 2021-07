Tee Grizzley drops a pair of videos off his Built For Whatever LP. This is for his tracks “Mad At Us” & “Less Talking More Action”. Directed by Krispy Kam. In the visual, Tee Grizzley runs up in a pool party and robs in on “Mad At Us”. Then it switches to the partial animated “Less Talking More Action” as Tee delivers his hard street flow from the gym to the studio.

Watch the “Mad At Us/Less Talking More Action” video below.