TiaCorine continues to push her hit single “Lotto” with the official video for her DaBaby-featured “Lotto Part 2”. Off of her project The Saga of 34Corine. In the clip, Tia & DaBaby take over the poker tables for an intense game of Texas Hold ‘Em. Tia also vibes in a bathtub full of bubbles and a in a plush bedroom.

Watch the “Lotto Part 2” video below.