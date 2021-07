42 Dugg keeps it turnt in the latest visual off his Free Dem Boyz LP. This one is for his track “Turnest Nigga In The City”. Directed by Gerald Victor. The Detroit spitta stunts with his jewelry, stacks of cash by a group of luxury cars. Layer he hits the yacht group of baddies, gets pulled over by police, and makes it rain at the strip club.

Watch the video for “Turnest Nigga In The City” below.