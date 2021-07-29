New Music: Lupe Fiasco – Whale Wit / SBA Lu / Repo Pe

In the midst of his back and forth with Royce 5’9″, Lupe Fiasco returns to his freestyle grind with three new freestyles titled “Whale Wit”, “SBA Lu” & “Repo Pe”.

On “Whale Wit”, Lupe hops on Jadakiss’ “We Gon Make It” with his witty bars. On “SBA Lu” he hops on Beanie Sigel, Cam’Ron & Memphis Bleek’s “The ROC” to drop a plethora of bars. He finishes things off by hopping on Jay, Bleek, Beans & Freeway’s “1-900-Hustler” to kick his lethal flow.

This follows his Royce diss “Steve Jobs“. You can listen to all three freestyles below.

