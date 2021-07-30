Music Video: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – Skate

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic. After the success of the project’s first single, “Leave The Door Open”, the return with their new single/video “Skate”. Bruno tole Zane Lowe:

“I’m excited, because the sun is out and I’m hoping everybody’s outside, everybody’s at the pool, at the beach, barbecuing, listen to some Silk Sonic. Me and the team was thinking about what if we were performing in the middle of a roller rink, what would that baseline be doing? What would the guitar be doing? What would the drums be talking about? And I wanted to play congas and that’s what you get. You get a song called ‘Skate.’ Talking about I’m trying to float. I’m trying to glide.”

Their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic is coming soon. Watch the “Skate” video below.